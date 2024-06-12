Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.65

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.65 and last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 135268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

