Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,896,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.35. 3,016,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,633. The company has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $264.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

