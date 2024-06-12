Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.48% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,263,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 3,487,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

