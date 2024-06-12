Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $189,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, reaching $499.45. 1,163,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.31. The company has a market capitalization of $452.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $500.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

