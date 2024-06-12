Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $83.53. 927,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

