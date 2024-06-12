Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 24.8% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $105,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. 1,901,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,262. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

