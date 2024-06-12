Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $180,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.17. 376,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,218. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $372.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

