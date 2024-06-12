ValueAct Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,251,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,346,000. Expedia Group comprises 12.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

