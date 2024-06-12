Valley Forge Capital Management LP Purchases 7,040 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 6.7% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $237,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 835.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 131.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,339. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $221.37 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

