Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Cut by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,177. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

