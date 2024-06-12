USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Tops $91.57 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $91.57 million and $298,629.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,235.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.04 or 0.00668788 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00077621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

