Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $24.32

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $25.92. Upstart shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 2,050,472 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Trading Up 7.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,273. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 3,532.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 320,663 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Upstart by 349.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.