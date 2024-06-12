Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12,924.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of Universal Health Services worth $76,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UHS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.79. 158,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $190.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

