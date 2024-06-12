Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
