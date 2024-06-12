Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

