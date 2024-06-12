Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 79569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In other Unity Software news, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

