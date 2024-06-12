United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Pennington W. Nieri Buys 133,360 Shares

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 133,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $666,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Homes Group Price Performance
United Homes Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 20,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The business had revenue of $100.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.