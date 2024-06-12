United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Pennington W. Nieri Buys 133,360 Shares

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 133,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $666,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Homes Group Price Performance

United Homes Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 20,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The business had revenue of $100.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

United Homes Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of United Homes Group worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.