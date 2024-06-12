Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Reduced by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 271,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,519. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

