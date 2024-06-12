Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.46

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 271935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

