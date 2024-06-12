Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380,367 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises about 2.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $35,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

