Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

