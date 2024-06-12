True Wealth Design LLC Trims Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

True Wealth Design LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,293,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $89.41. 156,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

