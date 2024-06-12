True Wealth Design LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HCA traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,015. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $342.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

