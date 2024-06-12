True Wealth Design LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.20. 151,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $246.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

