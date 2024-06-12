True Wealth Design LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.13. 225,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,332. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.