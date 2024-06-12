True Wealth Design LLC Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PHM stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.95. 1,229,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

