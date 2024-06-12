True Wealth Design LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 597,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after buying an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,024. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

