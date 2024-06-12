True Wealth Design LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 57.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 1,847,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

