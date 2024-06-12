True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

