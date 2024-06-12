True Wealth Design LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $974.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

