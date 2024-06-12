True Wealth Design LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.27. The stock had a trading volume of 304,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.