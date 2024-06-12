True Wealth Design LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 431,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,464,000 after buying an additional 204,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,448. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

