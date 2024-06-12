True Wealth Design LLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.44. 240,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

