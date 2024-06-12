True Wealth Design LLC Buys 104,156 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,156 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 165,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 786,768 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

