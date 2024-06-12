Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Position Reduced by Credit Capital Investments LLC

Credit Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,675 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for 0.7% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Tronox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 169,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TROX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 709,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,527. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

