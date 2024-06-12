Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,400 shares, an increase of 2,277.3% from the May 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 434,352 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ remained flat at $0.48 on Wednesday. 67,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,615. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

