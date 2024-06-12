TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the period. TransMedics Group accounts for about 4.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,358.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 354,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

