Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 27,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $969.72 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

