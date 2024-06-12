Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.34. 621,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.29. The firm has a market cap of C$23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$323,258.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,866. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

