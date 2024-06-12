Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.66 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $23.66 billion and $264.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00010284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,476,783 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,439,973.281996 with 2,431,720,427.1572814 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.93443717 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $295,871,738.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

