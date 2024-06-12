TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$39.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Barclays raised their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on X

TMX Group Stock Down 0.7 %

TMX Group stock opened at C$36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$28.32 and a 1-year high of C$38.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.