TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,527,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Manchester United by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,270,000 after buying an additional 627,283 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Manchester United by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 426,040 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Manchester United by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 373,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANU stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 371,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

