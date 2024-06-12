Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 11.0 %
OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.08. 51,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.10. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.06 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70.
About Three Sixty Solar
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.