Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Up 11.0 %

OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.08. 51,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.10. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.06 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

