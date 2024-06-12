Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0861 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $566.72 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00048721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,578,797,308 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

