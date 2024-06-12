The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Short Interest Update

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Japan Steel Works Stock Performance
JPSWY remained flat at $14.32 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Japan Steel Works has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.69.
About Japan Steel Works
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Steel Works
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.