The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Short Interest Update

JPSWY remained flat at $14.32 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Japan Steel Works has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.69.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

