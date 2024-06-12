The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $62,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $621,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,792,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

