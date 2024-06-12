The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,608,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 235,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

