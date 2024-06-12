The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a growth of 205.2% from the May 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. 231,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,255. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.