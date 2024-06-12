The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,448 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $72,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

AES traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

