Tharisa plc Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:THS)

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of THS stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 77.70 ($0.99). The company had a trading volume of 71,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,680. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Tharisa from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

