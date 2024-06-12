Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $175.62 and last traded at $176.27. Approximately 15,255,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 96,774,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.48.

Specifically, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $544.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 466.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 135.7% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

